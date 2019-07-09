HELIX Performs "Dirty Dog" / "Rock You" In Barcelona; Video

Video of Helix performing the tracks "Dirty Dog" and "Rock You" live at Rock Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain on July 7 can be seen below. The footage was filmed by Helix fan and friend, Andrew Libby.

Band leader/vocalist Brian Vollmer: "What a great weekend in Spain this was! Had a blast with the guys and made a lot of memories once again. Wow-from Athabasca, Alberta to Round Lake, Ontario to Spain in 7 daze! Fly, fly, fly!

"Here we are rockin' it up with our amazing audience at Rock Barcelona last weekend. It was our first time at the festival but our fourth time in Barcelona... The first time was on the KISS Lick It Up Tour in '83, the second at a club who's name I can't remember, the third at another club in 2014, and now back to festival level at Rock Barcelona.

"I'll tell you-these Spainiards sure now how to throw a rock and roll party. Tons of shops on site to buy everything from clothes to hand made guitars, rock sculpture & art to titillate thirsty eyes, and the best classic metal bands in rock history."