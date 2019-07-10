HELIX Post Newsletter Video – “We’ll Be Selling The Old School LP” Says BRIAN VOLLMER

In the video below, singer Brian Vollmer keeps Helix fans up-to-date on the happenings within the band and revealed they will be selling new vinyl copies of their album Old School at this Friday’s show (July 12th) at The Gabels in Grand Bend, ON.

Old School, is comprised of songs written from 1981-1989, but were never released. It was produced by Helix's longtime bass player Daryl Gray and mixed by Juno award winning Siegfried Meier. Mastered by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem. Three of the tracks were recorded for the Back For Another Taste album but never released and have late guitarist Paul Hackman playing on them.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back With Bigger Guns”

“Whiskey Bent & Hell Bound”

“If Tears Could Talk”

“Your Turn To Cry”

“Tie Me Down”

“Closer”

“Games Mother Never Taught You”

“Southern Comfort”

“Hound Dog Howlin’ Blues”

“Cheers”