HELIX Post Rare Footage Of YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Jamming LITTLE RICHARD Classic With IAN GILLAN BAND

Canuck hard rock legends Helix have posted rare video footage of their 1990 European tour opening up for the Ian Gillan Band in Stockholm. The clip features guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen jamming the Little Richard classic “Lucille”. It also features late Helix guitarist Paul Hackman interviewing Yngwie.

Helix singer comments: “This was at our Swedish show with Ian Gillan when we toured Europe in 1990. Yngwie came out in the afternoon and we met him. That night he got up on stage with Ian Gillan and his band and played four songs, one of which is included here (‘Lucille’). Later he came back to our dressing room.”