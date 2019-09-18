HELIX Post Recap Video Of Kingston Show; Ottawa And Waterloo Gigs Confirmed For October

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has posted the following update:

"Over the next month I'm going to try and get some videos up of the dates we played this year. They'll be in no particular order... some of them I've already posted but I'm going to re-post them because a lot of people were out of town for the summer and didn't look at their Facebook page every day. As well, they'll all go out in links in the next Helix newsletter.

The videos I post show what it's 'really like' being out there on the road. 'Shits & giggles', as former Helix drummer Ned Niemi used to say. Always a good time. The music business can kill you if you don't keep your sense of humor and enjoy the good times.

2019 turned out to be one of our best. We played all the way from Vancouver to Barcelona, Spain and back. In between we played The Skogsrojet Festival just outside of Norkopping, Sweden, Prince George, Winnipeg, Brandon, Calgary, Hamilton, Fort Erie, Grand Bend, and Kingston. We also played two dates in remote Northern Ontario for our native peoples: The Cree in Round Lake and The Ojibwa in Oshaburgh, which is in Mishkeegogamang. We have two more dates left before I head for Florida for 5 months: Ottawa/The Brass Monkey - Oct. 11th and Waterloo/Maxwells - Oct. 12th.

The band played great this year and we became tighter than ever in our live shows as the year progressed. Jamie Constant filled in for Fritz on two dates and was amazing as well. Every show was an adventure. For a band that's been around 46 years it still seems as fresh as the day we started. Everyone has fun. Everyone cares deeply about the show, the music, and the work ethic. A killer combination.

All the while we were out there playing we were pushing the new album, Old School. 'Coming Back With Bigger Guns' became our opening song of the night and it looks like it's going to be one of those songs that stay in the set for years to come. We'll see...

This one here was our last of the summer-September 7th at CFB Kingston for the Canadian Armed Forces. The video is a little long, but I left in Fritz's impromptu drum solo (Daryl's bass amp went down half way through the show) because it's one of the best drum solos I've ever seen him do, and 'Gimme Good Lovin'', just because it looks so good for a little camera. Credit goes to our friend Andrew Libbey for filming these little tid-bits. The audience was superb!

Thanks to Dan and Julie Simms and Rock 97 for a great show. Also our friends Prism and Destroyer."

The new Helix album, Old School, is comprised of songs written from 1981-1989, but were never released. It was produced by Helix's longtime bass player Daryl Gray and mixed by Juno award winning Siegfried Meier. Mastered by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem. Three of the tracks were recorded for the Back For Another Taste album but never released and have late guitarist Paul Hackman playing on them.

"Here's the first track from the album, 'Coming Back With Bigger Guns'. Paul and I wrote this song, but for some reason it was vetoed for release. The middle 8 was written this spring while I was in North Fort Myers but basically the song is the same as when we wrote it."

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back With Bigger Guns”

“Whiskey Bent & Hell Bound”

“If Tears Could Talk”

“Your Turn To Cry”

“Tie Me Down”

“Closer”

“Games Mother Never Taught You”

“Southern Comfort”

“Hound Dog Howlin’ Blues”

“Cheers”