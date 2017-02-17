HELIX – Rare 1990 Video On IAN GILLAN Tour Streaming

Helix has released another vintage video this time from 1990 on the Ian Gillan European tour. This video features then new guitar player Denny Blake.

Says the band, “When we finished recording Back For Another Taste in 1989 at River Studios in Fort Erie, Ontario, we then had to take it on tour. Longtime Helix guitarist Brent Doerner, who had been in the band since 1976 had left the band just after Wild In The Streets touring ended, and his shoes were big ones left to fill...Enter Denny Blake, the first and only American member of the band. We had met Denny when we toured with his band Maniacs a few years before through the eastern U.S. He turned out to be a great addition to the band with his keen sense of humor and his superior playing abilities. Eventually the touring for Back For Another Taste ended and Denny returned to the U.S., where he joined a Broadway musical featuring Billy Joel songs.

Rare video footage of Helix performing “Good To The Last Drop” in 1993 is available for streaming below.

Says leader Brian Vollmer: “This video was shot at our show in Kitchener, Ontario in 1993 at a club called Stages. On guitars are Mark Chichkan (SL) and Greg Fraser (SR). Dary is on bass, Fritz on drums, I'm singing. The song is “Good To The Last Drop”, a tune I wrote with Mark Ribler in Brooklyn, New York around 1989. The song eventually ended up on the Back For Another Taste album and became a big hit for us in Canada. I believe Phil Kates did the video for this song.”