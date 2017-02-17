HELIX Release Rare 1993 Live Video For “Good To The Last Drop”

Rare video footage of Canadian hard rock/heavy metal band Helix, performing “Good To The Last Drop” in 1993, is available for streaming below.

Says leader Brian Vollmer: “This video was shot at our show in Kitchener, Ontario in 1993 at a club called Stages. On guitars are Mark Chichkan (SL) and Greg Fraser (SR). Dary is on bass, Fritz on drums, I'm singing. The song is “Good To The Last Drop”, a tune I wrote with Mark Ribler in Brooklyn, New York around 1989. The song eventually ended up on the Back For Another Taste album and became a big hit for us in Canada. I believe Phil Kates did the video for this song.”

