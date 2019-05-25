HELIX Streaming "Coming Back With Bigger Guns" From Forthcoming Old School Album

The forthcoming Helix album, Old School, is comprised of songs written from 1981-1989, but were never released. It was produced by Helix's longtime bass player Daryl Gray and mixed by Juno award winning Siegfried Meier. Mastered by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem. Three of the tracks were recorded for the Back For Another Taste album but never released and have late guitarist Paul Hackman playing on them.

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"Here's the first track from the album, 'Coming Back With Bigger Guns'. Paul and I wrote this song, but for some reason it was vetoed for release. The middle 8 was written this spring while I was in North Fort Myers but basically the song is the same as when we wrote it."

Frontman Brian Vollmer recently posted a new update:

"Here's another rocker from our new album Old School. This one's called 'Southern Comfort'. For over 20 years now I wanted to write a song with that chorus. This spring, as we were putting together this album, I came across a guitar lick from our practice hall jam/writing sessions on Brieuphupt Street (sp?) in Kitchener around 1986. I put the lyrics to the lick and finally I got my song."

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back With Bigger Guns”

“Whiskey Bent & Hell Bound”

“If Tears Could Talk”

“Your Turn To Cry”

“Tie Me Down”

“Closer”

“Games Mother Never Taught You”

“Southern Comfort”

“Hound Dog Howlin’ Blues”

“Cheers”