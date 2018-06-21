HELIX - Video Recap Of Grey Eagle Casino Show In Calgary Posted

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has posted the following update:

"Here's an 8-minute capsulized version of last weekend's adventures (June 16th) at the Grey Eagle Casino in Calgary and the Regina Casino Showroom."

Vollmer recently issued the following announcement:

"So, if you haven't pre-ordered the new Helix vinyl / CD on Universal, whatya waiting for? Ironically, for the seven years we were with Capitol / EMI, they never ever put out a vinyl Best Of album. Now that Universal has bought the catalog they're putting out a series of albums from bands on the roster called The Icon Series. The Helix Icon album has all the hits plus two new tracks: 'Even Jesus (Wasn't Loved In His Home Town)' and 'Gene Simmons Says (Rock is Dead)'. The album and CD will be out by July 10th. If you'd like to order an advance copy, the vinyl is $25 plus shipping, the CD is $15 plus shipping. You can order it here."

Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

On May 17th, Helix - along with Lee Aaron guitarist Sean Kelly - performed an acoustic show in Blyth, Ontario. Rehearsal footage shot a week prior to the gig can be viewed below.

Catch Helix live in concert at the following shows:

July

29 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montreal, Quebec

August

11 - Rock The Plaza - Windsor, Ontario

17 - Rockin' The Rock - Little Current, Ontario