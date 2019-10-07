HELIX - Watch Rare "Making Of" Footage For 1984's "Gimme Gimme Good Lovin'" Video Featuring Late Comedy Icons ROBIN WILLIAMS, RIP TAYLOR, RICHARD PRYOR

Helix have released "making of" footage from the shoot for their 1984 music video, "Gimme Gimme Good Lovin'".

A message states: "In 1984 Helix recorded 'Gimme Good Lovin'', the old Crazy Elephant hit for the Walkin' The Razors Edge album. This was the second video from that album, shot in Hollywood, California at Francis Ford Coppola's studio Zoetrope. Traci Lords appeared in the video, as did other girls from Penthouse, Oui, and Playboy Magazines, plus some of the Solid Gold Dancers. Rip Taylor, Robin Williams, & Richard Pryor all came over to watch us film, as they were next door filming Pryor's Place."

Watch the NSFW video for "Gimme Gimme Good Lovin'" below: