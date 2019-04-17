HELIX’s BRIAN VOLLMER – “In Canada, Classic Rock Stations Will Not Play New Music From Classic Rock Artists”

Helix mainman Brian Vollmer has uploaded a video blog discussing their new album Old School. Vollmer urges fans to support the band and to help spread the word as classic radio stations don’t play new music from classic rock artists.

Old School is comprised of songs written from 1981-1989, but never were released. It was produced by Helix's longtime bass player Daryl Gray and mixed by Juno award winning Siegfried Meier. Mastered by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem. Three of the tracks were recorded for the Back For Another Taste album but never released and have Paul Hackman playing guitar on them.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back With Bigger Guns”

“Whiskey Bent & Hell Bound”

“If Tears Could Talk”

“Your Turn To Cry”

“Tie Me Down”

“Closer”

“Games Mother Never Taught You”

“Southern Comfort”

“Hound Dog Howlin’ Blues”

“Cheers”