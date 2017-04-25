HELKER Release “Empty Room” Music Video

Argentina-based heavy/power metal band, Helker, have released a video for “Empty Room”, a track from their new album, Firesoul, out on May 5th via AFM Records. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Helker is widely considered as the leading South American heavy metal band to emerge from Argentina. Since their start, Helker released three highly respected albums in their native language, Legado Secreto in 2001, Resistir in 2008 and A.D.N. in 2010; these albums helped a lot to built up a loyal fan-base not only by Argentina’s metal fans. Since their beginning, Helker was one of the most active live bands in South America and toured with Primal Fear, Hammerfall, Stratovarius, Gamma Ray, Shaman, Sinner, Masterplan and many more across Argentina and its neighbouring countries.

Firesoul will also be released in a Spanish version, Alma de fuego, which will be available digital only, also on May 5th.

Tracklisting:

“Genesis” (Intro)

“Fight”

“For All The Eternity”

“Playing With Fire”

“The One”

“Where You Belong”

“You Are In My Heart”

“Empty Room”

“Leaving Out The Ashes”

“Stay Away”

“Break Your Chains”

“Firesoul”

Bonus tracks:

“Rise Or Fall”

“Neon Knights”

“Empty Room” video:

“Fight” lyric video: