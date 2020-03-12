HELL:ON Signs With Hammerheart Records; Scythian Stamm Album Due In July

Hammerheart Records announces co-operation with long running Ukrainian metal masters, Hell:on.

There are more killer bands coming from the Ukraine other than Jinjer or 1914. Take Hell:on from Zaporizhia, started out in 2005 and gradually making their way to an absolute top level.

Hell:on delivers the perfect extreme metal assault, mixing death, thrash and other sub-genres into a melting pot that will blow your socks off. The songs are catchy, yet innovative, the level of playing is sky-high and the musicianship of each member is top.

Hammerheart Records is proud to release their newly recorded album, Scythian Stamm, in July. Updates to follow.



