HELL OR HIGHWATER Featuring ATREYU’s Brandon Saller Announce Summer Tour Plans

Hell Or Highwater, featuring Atreyu drummer Brandon Saller on lead vocals, have announced their next round of tour plans. The band will tour with Stitched Up Heart in June through early July. Tickets for the Hearts In Hell Tour go on sale on May 5th.

"We're excited to head straight back out on the road," said Saller. "Every band on this tour has their own style and we're all rising together. We look forward to playing some new songs and having some fun with everyone."

Hell Or Highwater are currently on the road with Nothing More, Black Map, and As Lions. The band’s live itinerary can be found at this location.

Hell Or Highwater are streaming the song “Walk Out In The Rain”, featured on Vista, their upcoming second full-length album and Spinefarm debut. Listen to the song below.

Vista will be released on May 19th. Preorders are available at this location as well as by clicking here.

Tracklisting:

"Colors"

"Walk Out In The Rain"

"Don't Hate Me"

"Another Good Time"

"Lighter Than Air"

"Blister"

"Don't Stop. Get Up."

"Dame"

"Washed Away"

"Pieces"

"I Want It All"

"Revolution"

"Walk Out In The Rain”:

"I Want It All" video: