HELL OR HIGHWATER Featuring ATREYU’s Brandon Saller Debut "I Want It All Video"

Hell Or Highwater, featuring Atreyu drummer Brandon Saller on lead vocals, have premiered the video for "I Want It All", which can be seen below. It's the first single from Vista, their upcoming second full-length album and Spinefarm debut.

Vista will be released on May 19th. Pre-orders are available at this location as well as by clicking here.

Tracklisting:

"Colors"

"Walk Out In The Rain"

"Don't Hate Me"

"Another Good Time"

"Lighter Than Air"

"Blister"

"Don't Stop. Get Up."

"Dame"

"Washed Away"

"Pieces"

"I Want It All"

"Revolution"

In advance of the album's release, Hell Or Highwater will hit the road with Nothing More, Black Maps, and As Lions. Dates are below.

April

14 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - 98 KUPD Brufest *

25 - Monroe, LA - Live Oaks Bar & Ballroom

26 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

May

2 - Destin, FL - Club L.A.

3 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

9 - Reading, PA - Reverb

10 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

12 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

13 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

17 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Rusty Spur

19 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

July

7/14 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air *

# = Headline Show

* = Festival Appearance