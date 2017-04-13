HELL OR HIGHWATER Featuring ATREYU’s Brandon Saller Streaming New Song “Walk Out In The Rain”

Hell Or Highwater, featuring Atreyu drummer Brandon Saller on lead vocals, are streaming the song “Walk Out In The Rain”, featured on Vista, their upcoming second full-length album and Spinefarm debut. Listen to the song below.

Vista will be released on May 19th. Pre-orders are available at this location as well as by clicking here.

Tracklisting:

"Colors"

"Walk Out In The Rain"

"Don't Hate Me"

"Another Good Time"

"Lighter Than Air"

"Blister"

"Don't Stop. Get Up."

"Dame"

"Washed Away"

"Pieces"

"I Want It All"

"Revolution"

"Walk Out In The Rain”:

"I Want It All" video:

The band’s live itinerary can be found at this location.