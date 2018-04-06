HELL OR HIGHWATER Release "Walk Out In The Rain" Music Video; Band To Play West Coast Shows This Weekend

Hell Or Highwater, featuring Atreyu drummer Brandon Saller, have shared the video for "Walk Out In The Rain", from their latest album Vista, out now via Spinefarm Records. Watch below.

"Life is about perspective," Saller said. "Things can be great all the time if you have the right perspective on life. This song mirrors that."





Hell Or Highwater have shows on deck this weekend on the West Coast, including stops in Las Vegas and a hometown show in their native L.A. Dates are below.

April

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

7 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room