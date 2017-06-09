HELLEBORUS Streaming New Single “Prayer Of The Undying”

Stirring the cauldron of black metal, Colorado blood brother duo Jerred & Wyatt Houseman's Helleborus unleashed their debut album The Carnal Sabbath in June 2016 via Satanath Records (Russia), Black Plague Records (USA) and on vinyl via Flesh Vessel (USA). They supported the album with festival appearances at Shadow Woods, 71 Grind, Black Mourning Light plus tours and show dates with bands such as Fleshgod Apocalypse, Cannibal Corpse, Taake, Cattle Decapitation, UADA, Destroyer of Light, Lotus Thief and more.

Taking a short hiatus to enter their studio dungeon, the brothers have a recorded a new single for fans entitled "Prayer Of The Undying":

Helleborus comments on the track:

"This new single stands solitary as an offering to the Mother of the Night. The lyrics are a prayer or hymn of introspective nature reflected in the Orphic vein. We encounter symbolism of The Hanged Man and the essence of the Mandrake root. I use flowers as symbolic offerings similar to that of The Language of Flowers, a Victorian tradition. The man surrenders himself in attempt to gain enlightenment and the Mandrake is uprooted by the Divine Hand."

Conceived within the womb of Execration, Helleborus is the latest emanation of Jerred & Wyatt Houseman. Like the enigmatic and deadly winter flower from which the project takes its name, Helleborus pushes the exploration of traditional black metal into the uncharted territory of sensual duality and mysticism. Building on their professional experience with Execration and personal experiences through Akhenaten, the Houseman brothers sought a deeper expression of their experiential-driven musical style that audiences can connect with through a union of opposites.

“We’ve always had a vision for the type of black metal project Helleborus would be. We wanted to explore and deliver a darker and yet more romantic side of black metal. There is an unknown side of metal that is masculine and powerful, yet sensual and respectful; controlled chaos.” comments vocalist Wyatt Houseman.