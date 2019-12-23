HELLEVATE Decides Who's Naughty Or Nice With "Krampusnacht"

Tis the season for mistletoe, Christmas pudding, Auntie Martha’s awful sweaters and of course, Krampus. Krampus the goat demon comes to take away all the children who have misbehaved during the year and this traditional central European folktale gets revisited with the seasonally appropriate track “Krampusnacht” from Kansas City’s Hellevate.

Fortunately, it seems we’ve mostly been good this year as we get this new single to bang our heads to instead of getting eaten by a monster. The speed / thrash act revisions the classic tale with a choice blend of hard-hitting riffs and quick drum work that is a welcome respite from the monotony of traditional Christmas music we’ve been forced to endure.

“Krampusnacht” comes from the three-track EP of the same name, which also includes “If You Want Peace…” and “Prepare For War”. It’s a hearty dash of thrash to complement your holidays. So while you’re unwrapping presents and stuffing your face with baked goods, add some Hellevate to your traditions and turn up Krampusnacht.

(Photo by Jeffery Ulfhednar Allee)