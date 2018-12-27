HELLEVATE Offer Free Digital Download Of New Single "Last Of The Fell"

Hellevate, the speed/thrash metal band from Kansas City, Missouri, have announced the release of their new single, "Last Of Tthe Fell", as a free mp3 digital download. Get the single here, and listen below.

Hellevate have collectively checked in with the following comment: "We are pleased to announce the release of our new single, 'Last Of The Fell'. This is the first song with the band's new lineup announced earlier in the year, which includes our newest band members, vocalist Erik "Jager" Schmutzler and drummer Edward "Shredward" Unfred. The song was recorded and mixed by guitarists Dan "Danowar" Whitmer and Josh "The Boss" Cole. While remaining true to Hellevate's mix of thrash metal aggression and power metal melodicism, the song explores new sounds and introduces the new band members to our fans ahead of upcoming releases in 2019 and beyond.

Hellevate lineup:

Vocals: Erik “Jager” Schmutzler

Guitars: Dan (Danowar) Whitmer

Guitars: Josh (The Boss) Cole

Bass: Zack (The Ripper) Burke

Drums: Ed "Shredward" Unfred