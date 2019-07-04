HELLFROST AND FIRE - Former BOLT THROWER / BENEDICTION Singer DAVE INGRAM Launches New Death Metal Project; Demo Track Streaming

Hellfrost And Fire is the new death metal project featuring David Ingram (ex-Benediction/Bolt Thrower/Hail Of Bullets/Just Before Dawn, Down Among The Dead Men, Echelon, Ursinne, Troikadon), Rick DeMusis (Gath), Travis Ruvo (Cropsy Maniac, Troikadon, Echelon), and featuring Scott Fairfax (Memoriam, As The World Dies) on lead guitar.

The band's debut album is almost complete, and once mixed they will be looking for a label to call home. More details available soon.

"These guys sound like a mix of Winter, Celtic Frost and Hellhammer." - Rogga Johansson

A demo version of the song “Legion Of Hellfrost And Fire” is available for streaming below. Stay tuned to the band’s Facebook page for future updates.