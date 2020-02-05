HELLHAMMER – Noise Records To Reissue Apocalyptic Raids EP

Noise Records / BMG will reissue the hugely influential Apocalyptic Raids by extreme metal forefathers, Hellhammer on deluxe, gatefold LP and mediabook CD on March 27. With concept and art direction by founding member Tom Gabriel Warrior. This 2020 version has been remastered by V.Santura of Triptykon and features an expanded booklet, rare photos and new liner notes. Find preorders here.

Tom Gabriel Warrior: "It truly is a pleasure to see BMG Rights Management/Noise Records finally utilizing their rights to significant parts of Hellhammer's early 1980s catalogue, and to know that they are doing this with utmost respect and the necessary understanding of the group's eminence and spirit. And it is an honour for me to have been asked to participate in this reissue project by developing the concept and overseeing both the re-mastering process and art direction. I am deeply grateful for the efforts the label has invested into this project, and I know I speak for all former Hellhammer band members, deceased and alive, by stating how grateful we all feel that Hellhammer's music is still relevant and in demand all of these many years later."

Tracklisting:

“The Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)”

“Massacra”

“Triumph Of Death”

“Horus / Aggressor”

“Revelations Of Doom”

“Messiah”