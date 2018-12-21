HELLNITE Streaming New Single “Phantom Force”

Thrashers Hellnite have unleashed their second single "Phantom Force" off their forthcoming debut full-length Midnight Terrors slated for release February 12th, 2019, on Sliptrick Records. The track refers to the term “paralyzed dreams” where a person is awake/asleep and their body is physically paralyzed, but their mind is conscious. It is also known as a term for those who are superstitious and believe the body can suffer a spiritual possession by an evil entity while being awake yet numb.

Vocalist/guitarist Paolo Belmar explains:

"'Phantom Force’ is basically about the fear of being possessed by that dark spirit. It represents that fight between you, your body and the spirit trying to possess it, the outro of the song is trying to achieve a progressive sound to compliment that sentiment."

Stream "Phantom Force" on Spotify.

Lyrically, the full-length is a paranormal and sci-fi themed concept album with influences from classic heroes such as Kreator, Slayer, Death; along with next generation thrash and heavy metal such as Havok and Skull Fist.

Belmar explains: “It’s basically an open door to the next stage of this project that I began in Mexico. I have been working on Midnight Terrors since 2014 and I think it will be well received from people who are into oldies and classic metal. I want to provoke curiosity with this album; my purpose is to catch people’s attention so they can follow the next movements of the band, which are going to be a little bit twisted in comparison with Midnight Terrors, and can't wait to share the next release after this one.”

Tracklisting:

"Projection"

"Phantom Force"

"Spirits Prevail"

"Beasts From The Deep"

"Thrash of The Living Dead"

"Darker Than Black"

"Stage On Fire"

"The Necromancer"

"Midnight Terror"

"Midnight Terrors" lyric video:

For further details, visit Hellnite on Facebook.




