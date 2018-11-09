HELLNITE Will Haunt You With Midnight Terrors; Debut Album Due February 2019

Formed originally in Mexico City, Mexico in 2010 and now re-established in Edmonton, Canada by founding member, vocalist and guitarist Paolo Belmar, thrash band Hellnite will be unleashing Midnight Terrors upon the masses with their debut album, slated for release February 12th, 2019 on Sliptrick Records. The album was written and recorded by Belmar, whom is now joined with a live lineup consisting of bassist Konnor Miskiman and drummer Ryan Payne.

Lyrically, the full-length is a paranormal and sci-fi themed concept album with influences from classic heroes such as Kreator, Slayer, Death; along with next generation thrash and heavy metal such as Havok and Skull Fist.



Belmar explains: “It’s basically an open door to the next stage of this project that I began in Mexico. I have been working on Midnight Terrors since 2014 and I think it will be well received from people who are into oldies and classic metal. I want to provoke curiosity with this album; my purpose is to catch people’s attention so they can follow the next movements of the band, which are going to be a little bit twisted in comparison with Midnight Terrors, and can't wait to share the next release after this one.”

Hellnite's first haunting is the album's title track, which can be heard via the following lyric video:

Tracklisting:

"Projection"

"Phantom Force"

"Spirits Prevail"

"Beasts From The Deep"

"Thrash of The Living Dead"

"Darker Than Black"

"Stage On Fire"

"The Necromancer"

"Midnight Terror"

For further details, visit Hellnite on Facebook.



