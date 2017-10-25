HELLOWEEN Announce 2018 North American Pumpkins United Tour Dates With MICHAEL KISKE, KAI HANSEN
October 25, 2017, 40 minutes ago
German metal legends Helloween, who have reunited with vocalist Michael Kiske and guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen, have announced North American dates for their Pumpkins United World Tour.
Says the band: “Indeed, the North American Helloween fans had to be very patient. Reading about Pumpkins United’s touring schedule and sold out shows in Latin America, Europe & Asia, but yet any shows in the upper half of the American continent... but your constant demands were heard! We proudly announce the Pumpkins United shows in the USA & Canada!”
Tickets at this location.
North American dates:
September
7 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
10 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
12 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
15 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza
More dates are listed below:
October
25 - Gran Carpa de las Américas - Bogota, Colombia
28 - Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil (Sold Out)
29 - Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil
31 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
November
2 - Estadio Luna Park - Buenos Aires City, Argentina
3 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile (Sold Out)
5 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile (Sold Out)
10 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
11 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany (Sold Out)
12 - Zenith - München, Germany
14 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, United Kingdom
15 - Zénith Paris La Villette - Paris, France
18 - Medionlanum Forum - Milan, Italy
20 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
24 - Ruhr Congress - Bochum, Germany
25 - Tipsport Aréna - Prague, Czech Republic
26 - Aegon-arena - Bratislava, Slovakia
28 - Hala Koło - Warsaw, Poland
30 - Black Box - Helsinki, Finland (Sold Out)
December
2 - Partille Arena - Partille, Sweden
4 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
9 - Wiznik Center - Madrid, Spain
14 - Arena Armeec Sofia - Sofia, Bulgaria
15 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
March
18 - Zepp - Sapporo, Japan
21 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan
23 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
24 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
25 - Zepp - Nagoya, Japan
Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below:
Pre-order the 10" vinyl single (to be released on December 8th) here.