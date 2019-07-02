HELLOWEEN Announce October Release For United Alive DVD/Blu-Ray & United Alive In Madrid - Live CD/Vinyl

The Pumpkins United World Tour, with 69 shows in front of more than one million people in 32 countries on three continents, ended in December 2018 with a highly emotional finale in Hamburg, where it all began in 1984. "Unforgettable metal nights that we’d love to experience again and again."

“This amazing journey was one of those ‘magic moments’ words can’t describe - it simply was what we all love most: meet great people, go back in time with our memories, and celebrate the ultimate Helloween party together.” - Andi Deris

From October 4, it finally will be possible: With the release of United Alive & United Alive In Madrid you can transport yourselves to the tour anytime, and dive into every detail with hellish tracking shots, breathless close-ups, and an intimate interview. Once again, the artwork was created by Martin Hausler and offers plenty of unreleased live images.

“It wasn’t easy to condense this unbelievable tour adequately and capture how it felt for us - that’s why we had the idea to film the biggest festival gig, the most massive arena show, and the hottest club date.” - Michael Kiske

The DVD/Blu-Ray nails the tour with recordings from Wacken in front of 75,000 metal heads and 14,000 fans in the Madrid arena – and as a bonus, the show in the Espaço das Américas, gathering 8,000 in São Paulo. Altogether, it offers over three hours of live material in stereo and premium 5.1 surround sound, plus backstage material, tons of surprises, and a very personal band interview about the past, present and future. The Live-CD/Vinyl presents a whopping 2 hours 20 of pure audio material from the concert in Madrid plus four bonus tracks from the shows in Prague, São Paulo, Wacken, and Santiago de Chile. "There honestly was no way we could’ve fit more on the discs!"