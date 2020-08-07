HELLOWEEN, BLIND GUARDIAN, PRIMAL FEAR, AMORPHIS And More Featured On Soundtrack For "Heavy Metal" Pinball Machine

The complete soundtrack listing has been revealed for the new limited edition pinball machine celebrating the world’s greatest illustrated magazine, Heavy Metal, featuring 12 songs filled with space-faring fantasy riffs.

Tracklisting:

"Veteran Of The Psychic Wars" - Blue Öyster Cult

"Takin A Ride (Heavy Metal)" - Soundswitch

"World Of Fantasy" - Helloween

"Cosmic Power Of The Infinite Shred Machine" - Dragonforce

"Heavy Metal" - Justice

"Midnight Flyer" - The Night Flight Orchestra

"I Must Be Dreamin’" - Cheap Trick

"Heavy Metal" - Sebastian Bach feat. Brendon Small

"At The Edge Of Time" - Blind Guardian

"Space Police" - Ed Guy

"Sky Is Mine" - Amorphis

"Lightyears from Home" - Primal Fear

The Heavy Metal Pinball Machine will be available exclusively from incendium.online and commemorates the 300th issue of Heavy Metal, magazine, which has been running since 1977 and inspired the 1981 animated movie of the same name.

An exclusive variant cover edition of issue 300 will be included with every machine. Heavy Metal is working with Incendium as a premier licensing partner to align with premium brands and their products.

“Sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and metal collide in this first-ever pinball machine. This is our most ambitious Heavy Metal product yet. We couldn’t be more proud of the result and we’re hugely grateful for the support from Stern Pinball and Heavy Metal in bringing this amazing machine into existence,” said Llexi Leon, CEO of Incendium.

“Gamifying The Heavy Metal ethos into this timeless machine is a testament to Incendium’s understanding of Heavy Metal’s vision. I couldn’t be more excited about this product, and all of the other speciality items we have on our upcoming slate.” added Matthew Medney, CEO of Heavy Metal.

The original art created for the Heavy Metal pinball machine art pays tribute to characters and worlds from the magazine’s storied history. New additions from its upcoming publications join this shared universe for the first time. Gameplay revolves around the warrior heroine, Taarna and the undead tailgunner, Nelson. Both, will speak for the first time ever, supporting the in-game narrative.

This limited edition pinball machine is built to order and only available this year, 2020. The Heavy Metal pinball machine features cabinet armor in the unique color changing galaxy black metallic with all original art, figures of Taarna and Nelson that light up, custom art blades and a limited edition, hand numbered issue of Heavy Metal #300 with a variant cover.

A Stern Pinball Limited Edition Heavy Metal Art Print (pictured at top) is also available, here.