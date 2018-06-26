HELLOWEEN Comment On Possible Reunion Album - "We Are Just Too Lazy To Get Started With That," Says MICHAEL WEIKATH

Music Interview Corner has released an interview with Helloween guitarists Kai Hansen and Michael Weikath, conducted at the South Park festival in Tampere, Finland. They discuss the current Pumpkins United tour, recording last year's "Pumpkins United" single, and more.

Asked about the possibility of more music beyond the single, Kai Hansen responds, "Good question!" Michael Weikath adds, "The thing is, we all want to procrastinate and put that point into the future as much as we can. We don't really feel like starting with it because it's going to be a lot of work and it's going to take a lot of time and right now, we are kind of comfy with what we are doing, so to say. So, we are not lying, it's very easy to say, we are just too lazy to get started with that."

Kai continues: "We have the idea to do something, I mean there's a lot of ideas in the room, what we do next or if we, and so on. But, nothing is kind of decided. We leave that open, kind of. Everybody can speculate and write songs and send them to us." (laughing)

The next Pumpkins United show is scheduled for July 6th at Rock Fest Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. Find the complete tour itinerary here.