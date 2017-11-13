HELLOWEEN Issue Backstage Video "The Hype Is Real"
November 13, 2017, 22 minutes ago
After a successful Latin America tour, Helloween has just started their European Tour in Switzerland and Germany. The band has uploaded a new behind the scenes video, complete with English subtitles, dubbed "The Hype Is Real And Party Is On!"
Helloween have announced North American dates for their Pumpkins United World Tour.
Says the band: “Indeed, the North American Helloween fans had to be very patient. Reading about Pumpkins United’s touring schedule and sold out shows in Latin America, Europe & Asia, but yet any shows in the upper half of the American continent... but your constant demands were heard! We proudly announce the Pumpkins United shows in the USA & Canada!”
North American dates:
September
7 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
10 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
12 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
15 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza
Current dates are listed below:
November
14 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, United Kingdom
15 - Zénith Paris La Villette - Paris, France
18 - Medionlanum Forum - Milan, Italy
20 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
24 - Ruhr Congress - Bochum, Germany
25 - Tipsport Aréna - Prague, Czech Republic
26 - Aegon-arena - Bratislava, Slovakia
28 - Hala Koło - Warsaw, Poland
30 - Black Box - Helsinki, Finland (Sold Out)
December
2 - Partille Arena - Partille, Sweden
4 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
9 - Wiznik Center - Madrid, Spain
14 - Arena Armeec Sofia - Sofia, Bulgaria
15 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
March
18 - Zepp - Sapporo, Japan
21 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan
23 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
24 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
25 - Zepp - Nagoya, Japan
Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below:
Pre-order the 10" vinyl single (to be released on December 8th) here.