HELLOWEEN – Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy, Gambling With The Devil Vinyl, CD Reissues Available Now

Nuclear Blast has reissued the Helloween albums, Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy from 2005, and 2007’s Gambling With The Devil. The album are available to order on CD and colored vinyl at this location.

Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy tracklisting (2CD and 2LP):

CD1:

“The King For A 1000 Years”

“The Invisible Man”

“Born On Judgment Day”

“Pleasure Drone”

“Mrs. God”

“Silent Rain”

CD2:

“Occasion Avenue”

“Light The Universe” (feat. Candice Night)

“Do You Know What You’re Fighting For”

“Come Alive”

“The Shade In The Shadow”

“Get It Up”

“My Life For One More Day”

“Run (The Name Of Your Enemy)” (Bonus Track)

“Revolution” (Bonus Track)

Gambling With The Devil tracklisting (CD and LP):

“Crack The Riddle”

“Kill It”

“The Saints”

“As Long As I Fall”

“Paint A New World”

“Final Fortune”

“The Bells Of The 7 Hells”

“Fall To Pieces”

“IME”

“Can Do It”

“Dreambound”

“Heaven Tells No Lies”

“Find My Freedom” (Bonus Track)

“We Unite” (Bonus Track)

“See The Night” (Bonus Track)

“Never Surrender” (Bonus Track)