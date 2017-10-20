HELLOWEEN Launch Pumpkins United World Tour With MICHAEL KISKE, KAI HANSEN; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
October 20, 2017, 2 hours ago
German metal legends Helloween have reunited with vocalist Michael Kiske and guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen for the Pumpkins United World Tour. The first show of the tour took place last night (October 19th) at Escena in Monterrey, Mexico. Fan-filmed video from the show can be seen below:
Pumpkins United tour schedule:
October
21 - Arena Ciudad De Mexico - Mexico City, Mexico
23 - Bn Arena - San Jose, Costa Rica
25 - Gran Carpa de las Américas - Bogota, Colombia
28 - Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil (Sold Out)
29 - Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil
31 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
November
2 - Estadio Luna Park - Buenos Aires City, Argentina
3 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile (Sold Out)
5 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile (Sold Out)
10 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
11 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany (Sold Out)
12 - Zenith - München, Germany
14 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, United Kingdom
15 - Zénith Paris La Villette - Paris, France
18 - Medionlanum Forum - Milan, Italy
20 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
24 - Ruhr Congress - Bochum, Germany
25 - Tipsport Aréna - Prague, Czech Republic
26 - Aegon-arena - Bratislava, Slovakia
28 - Hala Koło - Warsaw, Poland
30 - Black Box - Helsinki, Finland (Sold Out)
December
2 - Partille Arena - Partille, Sweden
4 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
9 - Wiznik Center - Madrid, Spain
14 - Arena Armeec Sofia - Sofia, Bulgaria
15 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
March
18 - Zepp - Sapporo, Japan
21 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan
23 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
24 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
25 - Zepp - Nagoya, Japan
Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below:
Pre-order the 10" vinyl single now (release: December 8th) here.