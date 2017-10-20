HELLOWEEN Launch Pumpkins United World Tour With MICHAEL KISKE, KAI HANSEN; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

German metal legends Helloween have reunited with vocalist Michael Kiske and guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen for the Pumpkins United World Tour. The first show of the tour took place last night (October 19th) at Escena in Monterrey, Mexico. Fan-filmed video from the show can be seen below:

Pumpkins United tour schedule:

October

21 - Arena Ciudad De Mexico - Mexico City, Mexico

23 - Bn Arena - San Jose, Costa Rica

25 - Gran Carpa de las Américas - Bogota, Colombia

28 - Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil (Sold Out)

29 - Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil

31 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

November

2 - Estadio Luna Park - Buenos Aires City, Argentina

3 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile (Sold Out)

5 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile (Sold Out)

10 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

11 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany (Sold Out)

12 - Zenith - München, Germany

14 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, United Kingdom

15 - Zénith Paris La Villette - Paris, France

18 - Medionlanum Forum - Milan, Italy

20 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

24 - Ruhr Congress - Bochum, Germany

25 - Tipsport Aréna - Prague, Czech Republic

26 - Aegon-arena - Bratislava, Slovakia

28 - Hala Koło - Warsaw, Poland

30 - Black Box - Helsinki, Finland (Sold Out)

December

2 - Partille Arena - Partille, Sweden

4 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

9 - Wiznik Center - Madrid, Spain

14 - Arena Armeec Sofia - Sofia, Bulgaria

15 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania

March

18 - Zepp - Sapporo, Japan

21 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan

23 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan

24 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan

25 - Zepp - Nagoya, Japan

Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below:

Pre-order the 10" vinyl single now (release: December 8th) here.