HELLOWEEN Pay Tribute To Drummer INGO SCHWICHTENBERG On 25th Anniversary Of His Death

German metal legends Helloween have paid tribute to their original drummer, Ingo Schwichtenberg, who passed away 25 years ago today (March 8th). The tribute is in the form of a four-minute drum solo video accompanied by a message: "On this day 25 years ago our friend Ingo Schwichtenberg passed away. We will never forget him."

Schwichtenberg was fired from the band in 1993. He committed suicide in 1995 by jumping in front of a train, which was attributed to him being afflicted by schizophrenic episodes.

The video below is pulled from a YouTube channel bearing Schwichtenberg's name. A message on the channel reads:

"Dear Fans of Ingo, this channel was opened by the family members on the occasion of Ingo's 25th anniversary of death. We know that there are a lot of people out there that won't forget Ingo, like we do. This is the reason why we`ve decided to share parts of the family archive with the real Ingo-Fans and to publish selected videos step by step. Keep Ingo for ever in your hearts!"