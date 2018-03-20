HELLOWEEN Perform "Pumpkins United" Live For The First Time Ever; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
March 20, 2018, 44 minutes ago
On March 16th, German metal legends Helloween hit Tokyo to kick off their Pumpkins United tour in Japan with a sold out show. During their set the band played "Pumpkins United", the song featuring an expanded line-up including vocalist Michael Kiske and guitarit Kai Hansen. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows.
"Halloween" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)
"Dr. Stein" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)
"March of Time" (with Michael Kiske)
"If I Could Fly" (with Andi Deris)
"Are You Metal?" (with Andi Deris)
"Rise and Fall" (with Michael Kiske)
"Waiting for the Thunder" (with Andi Deris)
"Perfect Gentleman" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)
"Starlight / Ride the Sky / Judas / Heavy Metal (Is the Law)" (with Kai Hansen)
"Forever and One" (Neverland) (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)
"A Tale That Wasn't Right" (with Michael Kiske)
"I Can" (with Andi Deris)
- drum Solo - (Dani Löble live & Ingo Schwichtenberg recorded video)
"Livin' Ain't No Crime / A Little Time" (with Michael Kiske)
"Why?" (with Andi Deris)
"Sole Survivor" (with Andi Deris)
"Power" (with Andi Deris)
"How Many Tears" (with Andi Deris, Michael Kiske and Kai Hansen)
Encore:
"Invitation"
"Eagle Fly Free" (with Michael Kiske)
"Keeper of the Seven Keys" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)
Encore 2:
"Pumpkins United" (World Premiere)
"Future World" (with Michael Kiske)
"I Want Out" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)