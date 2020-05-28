HELLOWEEN Performs "Dr. Stein" Live In Sao Paulo; Official Video Streaming

Helloween performed their Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part II classic, "Dr. Stein", in their Pumpkins United lineup live in Sao Paulo, Brazil, during their United Alive world tour 2017/18. Watch this official video:

The new, yet to be named Helloween record will see the boys going “back to the roots,” with the band recording fully analogue and Dani Löble drumming on Ingo Schwichtenberg’s original drum kit, as used in the legendary Keeper Of The Seven Keys recordings.

In the video below, we join Michael Kiske and Andi Deris in the studio in Tenerife, where the two are just about to finish recording vocals.

Previous videos can be seen below:

Upcoming Helloween tour dates are listed below:

September



26 - SK Zvolen - Ice Stadium



27 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer



29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall



30 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

October



2 - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle



4 - Manchester - Academy



5 - London - Brixton Academy



7 - Paris - L'Olympia



8 - Luxembourg - Rockhal



9 - Lyon - Le Transbordeur



11 - Madrid - WiZink Center



12 - Barcelona - Sant Jordi Club



15 - Prague - TBA



16 - Bochum - RuhrCongress



17 - Hamburg - Sporthalle



19 - Budapest - Papp László Sportaréna



20 - Katowice - Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe



23 - Moscow - Adrenaline Stadium



25 - St. Petersburg - A2 Green Concert



27 - Tallinn - Noblessneri valukoda



29 - Helsinki - Black Box



31 - Gothenburg - Partille Arena