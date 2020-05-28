HELLOWEEN Performs "Dr. Stein" Live In Sao Paulo; Official Video Streaming

May 28, 2020, 13 minutes ago

news heavy metal helloween

Helloween performed their Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part II classic, "Dr. Stein", in their Pumpkins United lineup live in Sao Paulo, Brazil, during their United Alive world tour 2017/18. Watch this official video:

The new, yet to be named Helloween record will see the boys going “back to the roots,” with the band recording fully analogue and Dani Löble  drumming on Ingo Schwichtenberg’s original drum kit, as used in the legendary Keeper Of The Seven Keys recordings.

In the video below, we join Michael Kiske and Andi Deris in the studio in Tenerife, where the two are just about to finish recording vocals.

Previous videos can be seen below:

Upcoming Helloween tour dates are listed below:

September

26 - SK Zvolen - Ice Stadium

27 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

30 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

October

2 - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

4 - Manchester - Academy

5 - London - Brixton Academy

7 - Paris - L'Olympia

8 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

9 - Lyon - Le Transbordeur

11 - Madrid - WiZink Center

12 - Barcelona - Sant Jordi Club

15 - Prague - TBA

16 - Bochum - RuhrCongress

17 - Hamburg - Sporthalle

19 - Budapest - Papp László Sportaréna

20 - Katowice - Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe

23 - Moscow - Adrenaline Stadium

25 - St. Petersburg - A2 Green Concert

27 - Tallinn - Noblessneri valukoda

29 - Helsinki - Black Box

31 - Gothenburg - Partille Arena



