HELLOWEEN Performs "I Want Out" At Wacken Open Air 2018; Official Video Streaming

Helloween performed the Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part II classic, "I Want Out", at Wacken Open Air 2018 during the Pumpkins United World Tour 2017/18. Watch official footage below:

The new, yet to be named Helloween record will see the boys going “back to the roots,” with the band recording fully analogue and Dani Löble drumming on Ingo Schwichtenberg’s original drum kit, as used in the legendary Keeper Of The Seven Keys recordings.

In the video below, we join Michael Kiske and Andi Deris in the studio in Tenerife, where the two are just about to finish recording vocals.

Previous videos can be seen below:

Upcoming Helloween tour dates are listed below:

September

26 - SK Zvolen - Ice Stadium

27 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

30 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

October

2 - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

4 - Manchester - Academy

5 - London - Brixton Academy

7 - Paris - L'Olympia

8 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

9 - Lyon - Le Transbordeur

11 - Madrid - WiZink Center

12 - Barcelona - Sant Jordi Club

15 - Prague - TBA

16 - Bochum - RuhrCongress

17 - Hamburg - Sporthalle

19 - Budapest - Papp László Sportaréna

20 - Katowice - Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe

23 - Moscow - Adrenaline Stadium

25 - St. Petersburg - A2 Green Concert

27 - Tallinn - Noblessneri valukoda

29 - Helsinki - Black Box

31 - Gothenburg - Partille Arena