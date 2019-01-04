HELLOWEEN - Pumpkins United World Tour Recap Video Posted

"It’s been over 14 months since we started the Pumpkins United World Tour," reads a message from Helloween. "It was a blast to see all these beautiful pumpkin heads around the globe! We're honored to have one of the best fans in the world.

"Here’s a small glimpse about the last shows in Hamburg, Bamberg & Karlsruhe. Just to say thank you! It was an amazing time we had with you and our beloved crew! Now we need a small big break from touring!"