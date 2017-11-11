HELLOWEEN - Quality Single-Cam Footage Of Entire Santiago Show Posted
November 11, 2017, 44 minutes ago
On November 5th, Helloween brought their Pumpkins United World Tour - featuring the return of Michael Kiske and Kai Hansen to the line-up, making them a band of seven members - to Teatro Caupolican in Santiago, Chile. Video of the complete show can be viewed below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Halloween
"Dr. Stein
"I'm Alive
"Kids of the Century
"If I Could Fly
"Are You Metal?
"Rise and Fall
"Waiting for the Thunder
"Perfect Gentleman
"Starlight" / "Ride the Sky" / "Judas" / "Heavy Metal (Is the Law)"
"A Tale That Wasn't Right"
"I Can"
- drum solo -
"Livin' Ain't No Crime" / "A Little Time"
"Why?"
"Sole Survivor"
"Power"
"How Many Tears"
"Invitation"
"Eagle Fly Free"
"Keeper of the Seven Keys"
"Future World"
"I Want Out"
Helloween have announced North American dates for their Pumpkins United World Tour.
Says the band: “Indeed, the North American Helloween fans had to be very patient. Reading about Pumpkins United’s touring schedule and sold out shows in Latin America, Europe & Asia, but yet any shows in the upper half of the American continent... but your constant demands were heard! We proudly announce the Pumpkins United shows in the USA & Canada!”
Tickets at this location.
North American dates:
September
7 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
10 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
12 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
15 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza
Current dates are listed below:
November
11 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany (Sold Out)
12 - Zenith - München, Germany
14 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, United Kingdom
15 - Zénith Paris La Villette - Paris, France
18 - Medionlanum Forum - Milan, Italy
20 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
24 - Ruhr Congress - Bochum, Germany
25 - Tipsport Aréna - Prague, Czech Republic
26 - Aegon-arena - Bratislava, Slovakia
28 - Hala Koło - Warsaw, Poland
30 - Black Box - Helsinki, Finland (Sold Out)
December
2 - Partille Arena - Partille, Sweden
4 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
9 - Wiznik Center - Madrid, Spain
14 - Arena Armeec Sofia - Sofia, Bulgaria
15 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
March
18 - Zepp - Sapporo, Japan
21 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan
23 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
24 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
25 - Zepp - Nagoya, Japan
Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below:
Pre-order the 10" vinyl single (to be released on December 8th) here.