HELLOWEEN - Quality Single-Cam Footage Of Entire Santiago Show Posted

On November 5th, Helloween brought their Pumpkins United World Tour - featuring the return of Michael Kiske and Kai Hansen to the line-up, making them a band of seven members - to Teatro Caupolican in Santiago, Chile. Video of the complete show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Halloween

"Dr. Stein

"I'm Alive

"Kids of the Century

"If I Could Fly

"Are You Metal?

"Rise and Fall

"Waiting for the Thunder

"Perfect Gentleman

"Starlight" / "Ride the Sky" / "Judas" / "Heavy Metal (Is the Law)"

"A Tale That Wasn't Right"

"I Can"

- drum solo -

"Livin' Ain't No Crime" / "A Little Time"

"Why?"

"Sole Survivor"

"Power"

"How Many Tears"

"Invitation"

"Eagle Fly Free"

"Keeper of the Seven Keys"

"Future World"

"I Want Out"

Helloween have announced North American dates for their Pumpkins United World Tour.

Says the band: “Indeed, the North American Helloween fans had to be very patient. Reading about Pumpkins United’s touring schedule and sold out shows in Latin America, Europe & Asia, but yet any shows in the upper half of the American continent... but your constant demands were heard! We proudly announce the Pumpkins United shows in the USA & Canada!”

Tickets at this location.

North American dates:

September

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

10 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

12 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

15 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

Current dates are listed below:

November

11 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany (Sold Out)

12 - Zenith - München, Germany

14 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, United Kingdom

15 - Zénith Paris La Villette - Paris, France

18 - Medionlanum Forum - Milan, Italy

20 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

24 - Ruhr Congress - Bochum, Germany

25 - Tipsport Aréna - Prague, Czech Republic

26 - Aegon-arena - Bratislava, Slovakia

28 - Hala Koło - Warsaw, Poland

30 - Black Box - Helsinki, Finland (Sold Out)

December

2 - Partille Arena - Partille, Sweden

4 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

9 - Wiznik Center - Madrid, Spain

14 - Arena Armeec Sofia - Sofia, Bulgaria

15 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania

March

18 - Zepp - Sapporo, Japan

21 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan

23 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan

24 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan

25 - Zepp - Nagoya, Japan

Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below:

Pre-order the 10" vinyl single (to be released on December 8th) here.