HELLOWEEN Release "How Many Tears" Live Video From United Alive World Tour 2018

In the video below, Helloween perform their Walls Of Jericho classic, "How Many Tears", in their "Pumpkins United" lineup live at Wacken Open Air during their United Alive World Tour 2018.

Helloween recently launched the pre-order for Unarmed, Straight Out Of Hell and 7 Sinners, that will be re-released on September 4th via Nuclear Blast. Below you can find the formats and tracklistings for each of the albums.

Unarmed formats:

- CD-Digi

- LP (Clear, God-Black Marbled, Orange-Black Splatter)

Tracklisting:

"Dr. Stein"

"Future World"

"If I Could Fly"

"Where The Rain Grows"

"The Keeper's Trilogy" (Medley)

"Eagle Fly Free"

"Perfect Gentleman"

"Forever And One" (Neverland)

"I Want Out"

"Fallen To Pieces"

"A Tale That Wasn't Right"

"Why"

Straight Out Of Hell formats:

- CD-Digi

- LP (Clear, Orange-Black Bi-colored, Red-Gold Splatter)

Tracklisting:

"Nabataea"

"World Of War"

"Live Now!"

"Far From The Stars"

"Burning Sun"

"Waiting For The Thunder"

"Hold Me In Your Arms"

"Wanna Be God"

"Straight Out Of Hell"

"Asshole"

"Years"

"Make Fire Catch The Fly"

"Church Breaks Down"

"Another Shot Of Life" (Bonus track)

"No Eternity" (Bonus track)

"Burning Sun" (Hammond Version) (Bonus track)

7 Sinners formats:

- CD-Digi

- 2LP (Clear, Orange-Black Marbled, Clear-Orange Splatter)

Tracklisting:

"Where The Sinners Go"

"Are You Metal?"

"Who Is Mr. Madman?"

"Raise The Noise"

"World Of Fantasy"

"Long Live The King"

"The Smile Of The Sun"

"You Stupid Mankind"

"If A Mountain Could Talk"

"The Sage The Fool The Sinner"

"My Sacrifice"

"Not Yet Today"

"Far In The Future"

"I'm Free" (Bonus track)

"Faster We Fall" (Bonus track)

"Aiming High" (Bonus track)

