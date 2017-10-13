HELLOWEEN Release New Single "Pumpkins United" For Free Download; Official Lyric Video Posted

Following is an update from Nuclear Blast regarding German metal legends Helloween, who have reunited with vocalist Michael Kiske and guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen for the upcoming Pumpkins United World Tour:

"The news of Andi, Michi, Kai, Weiki, Sascha, Markus, and Dani sharing the same stage has caused shockwaves across the metal world. Allow us to briefly show off with some numbers: The super tour, with plenty of dates sold out for a while now, will be witnessed by more than 10,000 in Mexico City, 16,000 Brazilians will be rocking out in São Paulo, 9,000 have checked in at Santiago de Chile while in Stuttgart there'll be 6,000; 8,000 can't wait until the Milan show. Finally there will be ultimate mayhem at the mega show in Prague with 12,000 tickets sold as well as in Madrid with, believe it or not, 14,000 (!) Spanish Pumpkinheads. No wonder, the metal press feature hardly any other band on their cover stories, while the world's biggest metal mag, Burrn!, dedicates an unbelievable 41-page spread to Pumpkins United. This world tour will be forever unforgettable for the entire band and far more than 100,000 Helloween maniacs all over the planet.

As we all know, Helloween is addictive - and so the boys can't wait for the tour to start either and are making yet another sensational announcement while hunkering down in the rehearsal room: Pumpkins United are not only preparing to share the live stage, but have also written and recorded an exclusive song together.

This year, Christmas and New Year's eve happen in October, because the aptly titled track 'Pumpkins United' blends everything that has made this band world-famous and a true trailblazer of an own sub genre: power guitar riffs, three-part guitar solos, double bass thunderstorms, and melodic-anthemic choruses soaring above all else, performed by all three singers in the band's history! So this track is all about maximum "united feeling" and a dream hardly anyone thought would come true. And now for the cherry on top:

As a thank you to all fans for a quarter of a century of Helloween mania and decades of loyalty, 'Pumpkins United' will be available via Helloween.org from October 13th as a FREE DOWNLOAD!

Watch the 'Pumpkins United' lyric video below.

Pre-order the 10" vinyl single now (release: December 8th ) here.

The updated Pumpkins United tour schedule is available below:

October

19 - Escena - Monterrey, Mexico

21 - Arena Ciudad De Mexico - Mexico City, Mexico

23 - Bn Arena - San Jose, Costa Rica

25 - Gran Carpa de las Américas - Bogota, Colombia

28 - Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil (Sold Out)

29 - Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil

31 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

November

2 - Estadio Luna Park - Buenos Aires City, Argentina

3 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile (Sold Out)

5 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile (Sold Out)

10 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

11 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany (Sold Out)

12 - Zenith - München, Germany

14 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, United Kingdom

15 - Zénith Paris La Villette - Paris, France

18 - Medionlanum Forum - Milan, Italy

20 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

24 - Ruhr Congress - Bochum, Germany

25 - Tipsport Aréna - Prague, Czech Republic

26 - Aegon-arena - Bratislava, Slovakia

28 - Hala Koło - Warsaw, Poland

30 - Black Box - Helsinki, Finland (Sold Out)

December

2 - Partille Arena - Partille, Sweden

4 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

9 - Wiznik Center - Madrid, Spain

14 - Arena Armeec Sofia - Sofia, Bulgaria

15 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania

March

18 - Zepp - Sapporo, Japan

21 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan

23 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan

24 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan

25 - Zepp - Nagoya, Japan