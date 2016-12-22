HELLOWEEN Reveal First Photo Of Pumpkins United World Tour Band Lineup Featuring MICHAEL KISKE And KAI HANSEN

It was recently announced that vocalist Michael Kiske and guitarist Kai Hansen will be returning to Helloween for what has been dubbed the Pumpkins United World Tour 2017 / 2018. The first photo of the Pumpkins United touring lineup, also featuring guitarist Michael Weikath, bassist Markus Grosskopf, vocalist Andi Deris, guitarist Sascha Gerstner and drummer Daniel Löble, can be seen below:



In case people missed it when the announcement first came down, the first show confirmed for the momentous road trip will take place on October 28th, 2017 at Espaço Das Américas in São Paulo, Brazil. More details and more shows will be announced soon.

Following is the official press release announcing the Pumpkins United tour:

Here comes the sensation for all Helloween fans: You believed in it for years and continued to ask for it – now is the time: In fall 2017, Michael Kiske and Kai Hansen will once again mount a Helloween stage together and resurrect the band’s legendary original line-up.

Yes, it’s official: Weikath, Kiske, Hansen, Grosskopf are going to play Helloween classics live and on a joint tour.

Massive news. Awesome. But you might want to sit down again, because that’s not all of it! Under the flag Punpkins United all pumpkin heads will step up – meaning Andi and Michi on vocals, Kai and Weiki and Sascha on guitars, and Markus and Dani in the rhythm section.

Undisputedly, Helloween are one of Germany’s most respected metal exports and considered the founders of German melodic speed metal. As godfathers of the genre, they have grown to become one of the most influential metal bands of the planet. In an unbelievable career reaching back as far as 1984, Helloween have performed at innumerable metal festivals around the globe such as Rock in Rio, Loud Park in Tokyo, Wacken, or the Woodstock in Poland, which they headlined in front of over 500,000 fans.

The band has delivered countless headliner world tours, spectacular shows with the likes of Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Dio, Slayer, or Ozzy Osbourne to name just a few, and played at exotic locations in Borneo, Indonesia, Manaus, Brazil, or, at over 10,600 ft in the world’s highest capital, La Paz, Bolivia. The band’s spectacular show at the »Monsters Of Rock« festival in Castle Donington in front of over 100,000 metal heads in 1988 was just as memorable as the massive MTV Headbanger’s Ball US tour with Anthrax and Exodus. Including genre masterpieces Keeper of the Seven Keys Part I & II, they’ve released 15 studio- and three live albums to date, selling over eight million records and earning fourteen gold and six platinum awards. For 30 years, Helloween have been delighting their fans with fantastic riffs, great songs, and haunting melodies – three decades of a global career they officially celebrated with the Hellbook in 2015. This is when the idea for Punpkins United was born: The Anniversary Bible as well as touring with Kai made them realize that this band’s story is demanding its next chapter. Or, as Michael Kiske describes it: "Playing an original Helloween track with Unisonic was quite a flashback already, but rocking with the original line-up and Andi will be something really special. The time has come!" The chemistry between Kiske, Hansen, Weikath, and Grosskopf is singular – and sees its revival not least because of you: You’ve never stopped asking for it – now the mega event is coming up live, with the complete cast, and heavily wired!

The super tour’s first confirmed date is October 28, 2017 in Sao Paulo and takes the full Pumpkins United entourage across selected cities and venues in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the US. An extremely big deal, which, including a few secret surprises, will present almost three hours of the biggest hits from three decades of Helloween as the band will obviously insist on performing a full-speed trip through the Helloween repertoire. "We already had an awesome time on the Hellish Rock part 1 & 2, but this time we’ll definitely double down on it," says Kai Hansen, and Markus Grosskopf adds: "There’ll for sure be songs that we haven’t played in a very long time or even ever before." Whoever doesn’t secure tickets for this tour, probably doesn’t have all their pumpkins in a row: The original line-up wants to celebrate a global party with you, which is also going to be highly emotional because this special tour is actually not a reunion and most probably won’t happen again.

Andi channels our metal hearts when he says: "I’m so much looking forward to playing Michi’s and my tunes together with him live on stage. It’s going to be absolutely exceptional."

And now, breathe...