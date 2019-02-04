HELLOWEEN's "A Tale That Wasn't Right" Performed Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN & WIKI KRAWCZYK

In the new video below, Helloween's "A Tale That Wasn't Right" from the Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 album, gets the acoustic arrangement for classical fingerstyle guitar and violin by Thomas Zwijsen and Wiktoria Krawczyk.

Classical guitar virtuoso Thomas Zwijsen recently released the video below, in which he performs a classical/flamenco arrangement of "Twisted Mind" by Tobias Sammet's Avantasia. The track is featured on Zwijsen's Nylon Metal album, available here.