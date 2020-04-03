HELLOWEEN's "A Tale That Wasn't Right" Performed Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN & WIKI KRAWCZYK; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he and Wiki Krawczyk perform an acoustic guitar and violin cover of Helloween's "A Tale That Wasn't Right". The song was originally released with Michael Kiske on vocals on the Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 album, but later an acoustic orchestral version came out on the Unarmed album with Andi Deris on vocals.

This version is on Thomas' recent Nylon Metal II album, available with worldwide shipping at ThomasZwijsen.com.

Zwijsen recently released the video below, featuring an acoustic classical fingerstyle guitar cover of HammerFall's "Glory To The Brave". This guitar cover is played on the Thomas Zwijsen Signature Guitar by Ortega Guitars.