HELLOWEEN's "Forever And One (Neverland)" Performed Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released this new video, in which he performs Helloween's 1996 song, "Forever And One (Neverland)", on solo guitar. The track is featured on the new Nylon Metal II CD, available here.

Watch Zwijsen performs the Scorpions classic, "Wind Of Change", below:

Zwijsen previously released the video below, performing an acoustic version of Van Halen's "Jump" with Wiki Krawczyk.