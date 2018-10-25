HELLOWEEN - Starlight: The Noise Records Collection Deluxe Limited Edition Boxset Out Friday; Unboxing Video Streaming

Noise Records has released an unboxing video for Halloween - Starlight: The Noise Records Collection, a deluxe, limited edition boxset due for release tomorrow, Friday, October 26th. Find the clip below, and pre-order the set here.

Contents:

- 1 Two-Piece, side loading box

- Helloween LP on red vinyl

- Judas maxi-single on yellow vinyl

- Walls Of Jerico LP on orange vinyl

- Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt.1 LP on purple vinyl

- Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt.2 LP on silver vinyl

- The Best, The Rest, The Rare 2LP blue/green vinyl

- Pumpkin slipmat

- 90cm x 60cm band poster, 2 sided

Helloween tracklisting:

"Starlight"

"Murderer"

"Warrior"

"Victim Of Fate"

"Cry For Freedom"

Judas tracklisting:

"Judas"

"Ride The Sky" (Live)

"Guardians" (Live)

Walls of Jerico tracklisting:

"Walls Of Jericho"

"Ride The Sky"

"Reptile"

"Guardians"

"Phantoms Of Death"

"Metal Invaders"

"Gorgar"

"Heavy Metal (Is The Law)"

"How Many Tears"

Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. 1 tracklisting:

"Initiation"

"I’m Alive"

"A Little Time"

"Twilight Of The Gods"

"A Tale That Wasn’t Right"

"Judas"

"Future World"

"Halloween"

"Follow The Sign"

Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. 2 tracklisting:

"Invitation"

"Eagle Fly Free"

"You Always Walk Alone"

"Rise And Fall"

"Dr. Stein"

"We Got The Right"

"March Of Time"

"I Want Out"

"Keeper Of The Seven Keys"

"Save Us"

The Best, The Rest, The Rare tracklisting:

"I Want Out"

"Dr. Stein"

"Future World"

"Judas"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"Ride The Sky"

"Halloween"

"Livin’ Ain’t No Crime"

"Save Us"

"Victim Of Fate"

"Savage"

"Don’t Run For Cover"

"Keeper Of The Seven Keys"

Unboxing: