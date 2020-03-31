HELLOWEEN Studio Update: Vocal Recordings Nearly Finished; Video
March 31, 2020, 33 minutes ago
The new, yet to be named Helloween record will see the boys going “back to the roots,” with the band recording fully analogue and Dani Löble drumming on Ingo Schwichtenberg’s original drum kit, as used in the legendary Keeper Of The Seven Keys recordings.
In the video below, we join Michael Kiske and Andi Deris in the studio in Tenerife, where the two are just about to finish recording vocals.
Helloween recently released the new video below, featuring a performance of the Master Of The Ring album classic, "Perfect Gentleman", taken from United Alive.
Upcoming Helloween tour dates are listed below:
September
26 - SK Zvolen - Ice Stadium
27 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
30 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
October
2 - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
4 - Manchester - Academy
5 - London - Brixton Academy
7 - Paris - L'Olympia
8 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
9 - Lyon - Le Transbordeur
11 - Madrid - WiZink Center
12 - Barcelona - Sant Jordi Club
15 - Prague - TBA
16 - Bochum - RuhrCongress
17 - Hamburg - Sporthalle
19 - Budapest - Papp László Sportaréna
20 - Katowice - Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe
23 - Moscow - Adrenaline Stadium
25 - St. Petersburg - A2 Green Concert
27 - Tallinn - Noblessneri valukoda
29 - Helsinki - Black Box
31 - Gothenburg - Partille Arena