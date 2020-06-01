HELLOWEEN - United Alive European Tour Part II Postponed; Video Message

Due to the corona virus pandemic, German heavy metal band, Helloween, are forced to postpone the United Alive European Tour Part II. Initially scheduled to take place from the end of September until mid of November 2020, the tour has been rescheduled from April to June 2021. Watch a video message below.

Says the band: "With a heavy heart we herewith announce that we are forced to postpone our United Alive Part II European Tour 2020. Initially scheduled to take place from the end of September until mid of November 2020, we now rescheduled the tour from April to June 2021. Tickets will remain valid, please see the new dates below."

"This never seen before pandemic challenges all of us, and we feel the risk of a contamination is still way too high. Besides, the national regulations of the individual countries make the excecution of the tour in its entity very uncertain. A Helloween concert should be a gathering of all fans having fun, enjoying themselves by celebrating the music we all love. The current situation worldwide does not allow such an unconcerned manner yet." - Andi Deris & Michael Weikath

The band's statement continues: "We also decided to shift the release of our yet untitled new album to early next year. The production is on the home stretch: The mixing, by Ronald Prent in New York, is working to the fullest."

Andi Deris: "We are super proud of the result and can't wait to celebrate the new songs together with our fans live - but we all need to be a bit more patient. Health comes first!"

United Alive World Tour Part II - Europe 2021:

April

16 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2

18 - Moscow, Russia - Adrenaline–Stadium

24 - Barcelona, Spain - St.Jordi Club

25 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

27 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

May

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp Laszlo Sportarena

4 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

7 - Katowice, Poland - MCK

8 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessneri Valukoda

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

22 - Manchester, England - Manchester Academy

23 - London, England - Brixton Academy

24 - Paris, France - Olympia

26 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

29 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrcongress

June

10 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec

12 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Complex