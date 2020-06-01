HELLOWEEN - United Alive European Tour Part II Postponed; Video Message
June 1, 2020, an hour ago
Due to the corona virus pandemic, German heavy metal band, Helloween, are forced to postpone the United Alive European Tour Part II. Initially scheduled to take place from the end of September until mid of November 2020, the tour has been rescheduled from April to June 2021. Watch a video message below.
Says the band: "With a heavy heart we herewith announce that we are forced to postpone our United Alive Part II European Tour 2020. Initially scheduled to take place from the end of September until mid of November 2020, we now rescheduled the tour from April to June 2021. Tickets will remain valid, please see the new dates below."
"This never seen before pandemic challenges all of us, and we feel the risk of a contamination is still way too high. Besides, the national regulations of the individual countries make the excecution of the tour in its entity very uncertain. A Helloween concert should be a gathering of all fans having fun, enjoying themselves by celebrating the music we all love. The current situation worldwide does not allow such an unconcerned manner yet." - Andi Deris & Michael Weikath
The band's statement continues: "We also decided to shift the release of our yet untitled new album to early next year. The production is on the home stretch: The mixing, by Ronald Prent in New York, is working to the fullest."
Andi Deris: "We are super proud of the result and can't wait to celebrate the new songs together with our fans live - but we all need to be a bit more patient. Health comes first!"
United Alive World Tour Part II - Europe 2021:
April
16 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2
18 - Moscow, Russia - Adrenaline–Stadium
24 - Barcelona, Spain - St.Jordi Club
25 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
27 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
May
1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp Laszlo Sportarena
4 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
7 - Katowice, Poland - MCK
8 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium
11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessneri Valukoda
13 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box
15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena
22 - Manchester, England - Manchester Academy
23 - London, England - Brixton Academy
24 - Paris, France - Olympia
26 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
29 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrcongress
June
10 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec
12 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Complex