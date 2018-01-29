HELLOWEEN - "We Are Back!"; Chile Recap Video Streaming

January 29, 2018, 3 hours ago

news heavy metal helloween

HELLOWEEN - "We Are Back!"; Chile Recap Video Streaming

"After a crazy successful year full of emotions and high energetic shows, we had a small break to reload our batteries," says German metal legends Helloween. "We’re happy to continue with this Pumpkins United hype, starting with rehearsals for the upcoming Japan tour! Here is just a little flashback from our show in Chile for you to watch. Enjoy!"

Helloween's complete live itinerary can be found at this location.



Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below:

Featured Audio

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

Featured Video

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

Latest Reviews