HELLOWEEN - "We Are Back!"; Chile Recap Video Streaming

"After a crazy successful year full of emotions and high energetic shows, we had a small break to reload our batteries," says German metal legends Helloween. "We’re happy to continue with this Pumpkins United hype, starting with rehearsals for the upcoming Japan tour! Here is just a little flashback from our show in Chile for you to watch. Enjoy!"

Helloween's complete live itinerary can be found at this location.







Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below: