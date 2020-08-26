HELLSCORE Release Official Video For A Capella NIGHTWISH Medley

Hellscore, otherwise knowns as The Hellscore Choir, came to BraveWords' attention thanks to thier appearance on the upcoming Ayreon album, Transitus. The group recently released an a capella Nightwish medley:

"A musical journey through time, that will guide you from one incredible Nightwish song to the next, starting with the first album, Angels Fall First, up to the latest, Human :||: Nature.



We're so excited to share with all of you our new epic music video! This video was made against all odds: Most of our rehearsals were conducted online during quarantine time, and we managed to film it in the short time gap when things seemed to get a little better, epidemic-wise. In your face, Covid-19, you cannot and will not stop us!!



Hellscore is a metal choir conducted by Noa Gruman. Everything you hear in this video is A Cappella - performed by our voices only (well, except that one stomp :))"

Scores in the medley below:

"Angels Fall First" - Angels Fall First [1997]

"Stargazers" - Oceanborn [1998]

"Wishmaster" - Wishmaster [2000]

"Ever Dream" - Century Child [2002]

"Dark Chest of Wonders" - Once [2004]

"Bye Bye Beautiful / The Islander" - Dark Passion Play [2007]

"Storytime" - Imaginaerum [2011]

"Alpenglow" - Endless Forms Most Beautiful [2015]

"Noise" - Human. :II: Nature. [2020]

Ayreon will release a brand-new sprawling and epic studio album, Transitus, on September 25 via Music Theories Recordings. Mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with the following update:

"I’m proud to present you the next sneak peek from the behind the scenes section of the upcoming Transitus DVD: the impressive Hellscore Choir! When their conductor Noa Gruman asked me if I needed a choir, I didn’t have to think twice... and an amazing job they did! Diabolically awesome – goosebumps all over. Thank you, big hugs to each and every one of you!"

