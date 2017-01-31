HELLYEAH - 2017 Europe / UK Tour Trailer Video Streaming

Hellyeah have released a video trailer in support of their upcoming European/UK tour dates. Check out the new clip below, and find Hellyeah’s complete live itinerary at this location.

Hellyeah recently released a music video for “Love Falls”, featured on their new album, Unden!able. Watch below.

Hellyeah released Unden!able last June via Eleven Seven Music. The album was produced in Las Vegas at The Hideout Recording Studio by Kevin Churko (Papa Roach, Rob Zombie), and showcases everything that the band’s fans have come to know and love in a more focused, concise, and powerful sound with Churko co-writing all songs.

“Love Falls” video:

“Love Falls” lyric video:

“STARTARIOT” lyric video:

“I Don’t Care Anymore” video:

“Human” video:

Album stream: