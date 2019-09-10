HELLYEAH Add New Dates To A Celebration Of Life Tour; "Black Flag Army" Single Available This Friday

Hellyeah are home after the 18-city A Celebration Of Life headliner, honouring the life of bandmate and brother Vinnie Paul, a tour during which friends and fans in Hellyeah’s heavy metal family mourned and celebrated their hero together.

With less than a month until the release of their sixth studio album, Welcome Home, due Friday, September 27, via Eleven Seven Music, the band announce today the release of “Black Flag Army”, the final instant download track available when you pre-order the album here.

Welcome Home, which features the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, will unleash 11 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including “Black Flag Army,” fiery track “333,” Top 5 Active Rock single “Welcome Home,” which is the band’s fastest-growing song at Active Rock Radio, guitar-driven “Perfect,” and gritty “Oh My God.”

Tracklisting:

"333"

"Oh My God"

"Welcome Home"

"I'm The One"

"Black Flag Army"

"At Wick's End"

"Perfect"

"Bury You"

"Boy"

"Skyy And Water"

"Irreplaceable"

"Perfect":

"Oh My God" video:

“Welcome Home” video:

“333” video:

Unfortunately, the band had to cancel a short run of tour dates due to guitarist Tom Maxwell’s trigger finger. The surgery will not affect the band’s November and December US and Canada headlining dates, starting on November 15 in Cincinnati, OH, through December 21 in San Antonio, TX.

The band will continue to honour their late bandmate by donating a portion of ticket sales from each tour date to the American Heart Association in Vinnie Paul’s memory. Tickets and full routing are available here.

In addition to this initiative, Hellyeah will host a "Text To Donate" campaign during each of their upcoming tour dates. Fans can text ‘VINNIE’ to #41411, or head to a special CrowdRise page where they can also donate to help fight heart disease, as well as read more about the American Heart Association and Hellyeah's interview with them here.

(Photo - Wombat Fire)