HELLYEAH Announces One Night Only Event In Las Vegas; A Celebration Of The Life Of VINNIE PAUL Set For May 11th

Hellyeah, in association with KOMP 92.3 and Live Nation present A Celebration Of The Life Of Vinnie Paul, a very special event set in the City of Las Vegas, Nevada at The House of Blues, Saturday May 11th. This event will mark the first live performance of Hellyeah since the tragic passing of their bandmate and brother last year.

Says the band: “Please join us together with our metal family, friends and fans to celebrate the life of our brother and bandmate Vinnie Paul on this special evening.”

Hellyeah and Live Nation will donate a portion of each ticket to the American Heart Association, in honor of Vinnie Paul Abbott. Tickets on-sale this Friday, March 8th, with fan club availability opening sale today, March 4th. Find an event page here.

Following his passing, Hellyeah released the video below, paying tribute to Vinnie Paul. The clip begins with a message of gratitude from the man himself.